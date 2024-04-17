New Saudia Hypermarket Opens In Al Thumama

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Saudia Group of Companies has opened a new hypermarket on Umm Al Shuwail St, Al Thumama. The grand opening ceremony took place at the new shop premises on April 14.

Sheikh Ali Abdulla A A Al Thani inaugurated the shop with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of Chairman & Managing Director N K Musthfa Sahib, Directors Rashid Musthafa, Salman Musthafa, Jassim Musthafa, Shuhaib Musthafa, Mohamed Jamsheer, Group H R Manager Rayees K, Operation Manager jobi Vallikadan, General Manager M K Abdul Rahman, Finance Managers Vinod T V and Sreeraj K S, Purchase Manager Manoj P V and other dignitaries.

The ceremony was followed by a personalised tour of the shop for the guests and a reception. The public showed great support and eagerness for their new shopping destination in Thumama

Centrally located, shop is of easy access to the public and its ample parking space makes it all the more favourable.

The hypermarket is opened with all the essentials such as groceries, health and beauty products, fresh fish and butchery, bakeries, roastery, households, home furnishing, perfumes, garments, footwear, novelties, toys, school and office stationery, mobile phones and accessories at very reasonable prices.