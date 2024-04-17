China's performance market hits record high of USD10.42B in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, China's performance market witnessed remarkable growth, achieving a milestone with a total scale reaching 73.99 billion yuan, which translates to approximately 10.42 billion U.S. dollars. This notable expansion was disclosed by Liu Kezhi, the president of the China Association of Performing Arts, during the inauguration of a national performing arts trade fair held in Tianjin, a bustling port city in North China.



The surge in the performance market's scale was attributed to a combination of factors, including supportive government policies and increasing consumer demand. These factors catalyzed the rapid development of China's performance industry, fostering transformative changes and creating new avenues for growth and innovation, as highlighted by the association.



Throughout 2023, the performance market witnessed the emergence of numerous high-quality productions that resonated strongly with audiences, driving a surge in popularity. These productions, deeply rooted in Chinese cultural narratives, played a pivotal role in bolstering cultural confidence and appreciation for stage arts across the nation, as emphasized by Liu.



Among the standout productions were works that drew inspiration from traditional Chinese culture, such as the musical "Qiang Jin Jiu" (Bring in the Wine) and the stage play "Journey to the West." These performances not only captivated audiences but also yielded significant market benefits, underscoring the enduring appeal and commercial viability of productions centered on traditional cultural themes, as highlighted by Liu.

