Kremlin: Putin talks to Iranian leader

(MENAFN) In the wake of Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The call, initiated by Raisi, aimed to address the escalating tensions in the region following Tehran's retaliatory measures against Israel for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier in the month.



During the conversation, Raisi briefed Putin on the "aggravated situation" in the Middle East and Iran's rationale behind its actions. Putin, in turn, expressed his hope for restraint among all involved parties, emphasizing the potential catastrophic consequences of further escalation.



Both leaders underscored the need to address the root cause of the conflict, pointing to the unresolved Palestinian-Israeli issue.



Additionally, Putin and Raisi called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasized the importance of humanitarian aid delivery, and advocated for the creation of conditions conducive to a political and diplomatic resolution. This diplomatic exchange comes amidst Israel's pledge to deliver a decisive response to the Iranian strike, while Tehran's military leadership hails the operation as a success.



Iran's military has dubbed the strike "Operation True Promise," asserting its effectiveness in penetrating Israeli defenses. Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, commander of Iran's ground forces, highlighted the perceived vulnerability of Israeli defenses during a press conference. As tensions persist, the dialogue between Putin and Raisi reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to mitigate the risk of further escalation and pursue avenues for peaceful resolution in the volatile region.

