Iran claims punishing Israel is inevitable due to UN failure

(MENAFN) In response to the United Nations Security Council's perceived failure to condemn Israel for its attack on Iran's diplomatic mission in Damascus, Iran has asserted its intention to take punitive action against Israel. The Iranian mission to the United Nations expressed disappointment over the Security Council's lack of condemnation following the April 1 airstrike, which resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian officers, including two high-ranking generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. Iran contends that had the Security Council taken appropriate measures to address Israel's aggression, the need for Iran to retaliate against Israel might have been avoided.



Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has previously stated that Israel "must and shall be punished" for its actions, raising concerns about potential reprisals. Speculation fueled by Israeli and United States intelligence suggests that Iran may be considering a range of retaliatory measures, including drone attacks and ballistic missile strikes.



As tensions escalate, Israel has been on high alert, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cancelling all leave and taking measures to counter potential threats, such as spoofing GPS signals. Reports from anonymous United States intelligence sources have suggested an imminent Iranian strike within 24-48 hours, coinciding with the conclusion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.



Amidst the heightened tensions, concerns have also emerged about the possibility of Israeli preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. While the United States government has declared its support for Israel against Iran, claims of potential American involvement in Israeli strikes have not been officially confirmed.



The anticipation of potential hostilities has also had economic implications, with Brent oil futures rising above USD90 per barrel in anticipation of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region. As both Iran and Israel brace for potential escalation, the international community watches with apprehension, hoping for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further violence.

