Iran hits significant Israel army targets

(MENAFN) In a significant development amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared a successful large-scale missile and drone attack against Israel. According to a statement published by the IRNA news agency, the Islamic Republic's military reportedly targeted and destroyed "important military targets" within Israeli territory, although specific details regarding the nature of these targets were not provided.



The strikes were purportedly carried out in response to what Tehran has deemed as "numerous crimes" committed by West Jerusalem, including an alleged attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the deaths of seven officers from the IRGC's Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals.



Reports from Israeli and Western media outlets suggest that the Iranian attack involved the deployment of more than 100 drones. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have tracked and intercepted incoming unmanned aerial vehicles with assistance from allied forces, mitigating the impact of the Iranian assault.



Amidst the exchange of hostilities, Iranian media circulated several short video clips on social media purportedly showcasing the moments when missiles struck targets within Israeli settlements. While these videos have not been independently verified, they purportedly depict missile strikes hitting targets within a settlement in the Negev desert region of southern Israel.



In response to the Iranian attack, the IDF has confirmed only "minor" damage to a single military base. The sole reported casualty thus far is a 10-year-old child in southern Israel, highlighting the potential humanitarian consequences of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.



As tensions persist and both sides remain on high alert, the situation underscores the volatile nature of the geopolitical dynamics in the region and the potential for further escalation with far-reaching implications for regional stability and international security.

MENAFN17042024000045015687ID1108104155