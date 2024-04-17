Teen Injured After Being Shot At In Minneriya

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A teenager sustained injuries after she was shot at in Minneriya, the Police said.

The Police said the 17-year-old girl was injured after gunmen opened fire while she was at her relatives house.

According to reports, the girl sustained injuries on her neck.

She was admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)