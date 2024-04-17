Heatwave In India: Telangana Road Transportation Scales Down Bus Operations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the heatwave conditions, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has scaled down the bus services in the Greater Hyderabad zone. According to media reports, the buses will operate between 12 noon and 4 pm from Wednesday early morning trips will start at 5 am and the evening services will resume at 4 pm and continue till midnight.''In view of hot summer and the drastic drop of movement of the public on roads in the afternoon, the Greater Hyderabad Zone-TSRTC will cut down bus operations between 12 noon and 4 pm,\" a statement from TSRTC said told The Hindu than expected....: PM Modi reviews preparedness for heat waveThe TSRTC's has around 2,700 buses month, the Telangana government flagged off 22 non-AC electric (Green Metro Express) buses in IndiaAccording to the India Meteorological Department, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next four days alert issued for heatwave in Odisha, West Bengal | See IMD full forecastHeatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal alert: IMD issues warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for two daysIn certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions.



