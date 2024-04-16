Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Moves To Acquire Truhc

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. The company has announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TruHC Pharma GmbH in exchange for 2,770,562 Flora common shares, valued at $6.4 million (the“purchase price”) based on the closing price of the Flora Growth shares on March 28, 2024, of $2.31 per share. Based in Hamburg, Germany, TruHC holds a GDP wholesale and an EU-GMP processing and production license for medical cannabis and also owns and operates an EU-GMP certified laboratory ready for instant cannabis analysis.“Now that Germany has rolled out its blueprint for recreational legalization, we intend to capitalize on the opportunity and work together to become the cannabis leader in the country,” said Hendrik Knopp, chief executive officer of TruHC.

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN