Decks & Docks Partners With Excelsior And Fence & Deck Direct

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Decks & Docks, a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (“CCMP”), today announced its recent acquisitions of two outdoor building material suppliers, one in Butler, New Jersey and the other in Baltimore, Maryland. These are the third and fourth locations added since CCMP partnered with Decks & Docks management in October 2023 and bring the Company's total location count to 38.





Excelsior Lumber, located in Butler, NJ, is a distributor of outdoor building products including composite decking, railing, and hardware serving the NY metro area. The company, owned by the Kaslander family since the 1980's, has an over 100-year history and is highly respected in the Northern NJ market. Decks & Docks purchased the outdoor supply arm of Excelsior Lumber. Fence & Deck Direct, founded by Jim Rubush and Ben Wolod in 2007 and located in Baltimore, MD, is a regional market leader in outdoor building products including composite decking, railing, and hardware serving the Maryland, Delaware and Virginia markets. Both the Baltimore, MD and Butler, NJ locations will operate under the Decks & Docks banner and continue to serve their local customers with their existing employees.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Excelsior and Fence & Deck Direct. Tyler and I have known their owners for a long time and have a lot of respect for what they have accomplished and the strong positioning they have established in their local markets. We look forward to working with their talented teams to grow together as part of Decks & Docks,” said Shawn Roberts, CEO of Decks & Docks.

Tyler Wallace, President of Decks & Docks, said,“The addition of these two locations expands us into attractive markets which have historically been gaps in our geographic coverage. With the enhanced footprint the Butler and Baltimore locations provide, we will be able to better serve our customers up and down the East Coast.”

About Decks & Docks

Founded in 1991, Decks & Docks is the largest pure-play specialty distributor of marine construction and outdoor living supplies headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Known as a one-stop shop for contractor customers, offering a comprehensive suite of composite decking, railings, pilings and vinyl seawall, Decks & Docks serves the Eastern United States, operating a network of 38 facilities across 11 states, shipping domestically and internationally. Decks & Docks has a proven track record of successful expansion and reputation for fantastic service, great value and rapid delivery of supplies. Visit .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit .

Contacts

FGS Global



...

The post Decks & Docks Partners with Excelsior and Fence & Deck Direct appeared first on Caribbean News Global .