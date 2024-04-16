Latvia Preparing To Send First Batch Of Drones To Ukraine PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia is preparing to send the first batch of drones to Ukraine as part of the drone coalition.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced this after a government meeting in Riga on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, referring to Bloomberg .
“The drones are ready, the kind that our Ukrainian colleagues have asked for,” she said, adding that they will be delivered“in the near future”. Read also:
Canada to start sending 450 SkyRanger drones to Ukraine this summer – MoD
Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds refused to provide details on the number or type of drones.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 4, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that Latvia would soon send drones produced in the country to Ukraine, worth a total of 1 million euros.
The drone coalition was created by Ukraine and Latvia in December 2023. The UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Canada have joined the coalition.
MENAFN16042024000193011044ID1108102947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.