Latvia Preparing To Send First Batch Of Drones To Ukraine PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia is preparing to send the first batch of drones to Ukraine as part of the drone coalition.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced this after a government meeting in Riga on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, referring to Bloomberg .

“The drones are ready, the kind that our Ukrainian colleagues have asked for,” she said, adding that they will be delivered“in the near future”.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds refused to provide details on the number or type of drones.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 4, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that Latvia would soon send drones produced in the country to Ukraine, worth a total of 1 million euros.

The drone coalition was created by Ukraine and Latvia in December 2023. The UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Canada have joined the coalition.