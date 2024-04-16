AIPU Urges For Attention To Palestinian Prisoners' Plight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Plight of Palestinians languishing behind the Israeli occupation' iron bars is worsening day after another and their miserable condition is prohibited by international and humanitarian laws, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union has affirmed.

The AIPU in a statement on Tuesday marking the Palestinian Prisoner's Day, decried "the aggravating barbarism of the occupation state and its filthy and criminal methods, namely the detention of Palestinians."

It urged the international community, all peoples and nations of the Earth, to pay attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the Israeli occupation's breaches of their basic human rights, principles of the international law and norms as well as the Fourth Geneva Convention.

It is not sufficient that the international community monitors these flagrant breaches, given the scale of the continuing massacres against the elderly, the women and children, the AIPU statement said, calling for coercing the occupation entity to cease fire immediately, bringing to account all those responsible for the crimes against humanity and the whole human race.

The AIPU expressed solidarity and ongoing support for the Palestinian people and backing for any initiative aimed at supporting the cause of the Palestinian and Arab prisoners, languishing in the detention camps of the occupation entity.

It also affirmed support for the Palestinian people's struggle to attain their rights namely establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

