IMF Expects Ukraine's Economic Growth Of 3.2% In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that Ukraine's economy will show a rise of 3.2% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025.

The relevant data were included in the World Economic Outlook for April 2024, which was presented during the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the IMF projections, Ukraine's real GDP will be 3.2% in 2024. At the same time, the IMF upgraded last year's indicator to 5% (compared to 4.5% in the previous forecast ). In 2025, Ukraine's real GDP is expected to rise to 6.5%.

The IMF also provided other projections.

In particular, Ukraine's consumer price index is likely to reduce from 12.9 in 2023 to 6.4 in 2024. In 2025, it is expected to be 7.6.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's current account balance is expected to change from -5.5 in 2023 to -5.7 in 2024. In 2025, this trend will continue to -8.2.

Additionally, Ukraine's unemployment index is expected to decrease from 19.1 in 2023 to 14.5 in 2024. In 2025, it is likely to be 13.8.

A reminder that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lifted its expectations for global economic growth this year compared to the previous forecast. According to the IMF, the driving force is the economies of several countries, namely the United States.