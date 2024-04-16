IMF Criticizes The USA

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The International Monetary Fund leveled an unusually direct criticism at US policymakers Tuesday, saying the country's recent
standout performance
among advanced economies was in part driven by an unsustainable fiscal policy.
“The exceptional recent performance of the United States is certainly impressive and a major driver of global growth,” the IMF said in its annual World Economic Outlook.“But it reflects strong demand factors as well, including a
fiscal stance
that is out of line with long-term fiscal sustainability.”
But as we all know, including the IMF, World Bank, Moodys, Fitch, and S&P, the printing presses just keeping pumping out that fiat currency.
