Rhea Chakraborty Turns Muse For Eshaa Amiin At Pune Times Fashion Week

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Eshaa Amiin unveils a captivating fusion of cultures in her latest resort wear collection, aptly named "A Melody of Cultures." This collection celebrates the rich tapestry of global traditions, seamlessly blending Moroccan mosaics, Turkish carpets, Persian Paisleys, and English Florals into a harmonious ensemble. Notably, at the Pune Times Fashion Week, Rhea Chakraborty, served as Eshaa's muse, infusing the collection with a touch of Bollywood glamour and sophistication.





Eshaa Amiin along with her muse Rhea Chakraborty at Pune Times Fashion Week





The collection embodies the spirit of edgy quirkiness, boasting bold digital prints and intricate 3D embellishments. Innovative surface techniques, including braids, appliques, and beadwork, adorn luxurious fabrics like modal satin and silk crepe, elevating each piece to a work of art.





Eshaa Amiin, renowned for her impeccable sense of style, has left her indelible mark on Bollywood stars and celebrities alike, including Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Bipasha Basu, Chitrangada Singh, and many more. Since the launch of her eponymous label in 2014, Eshaa Amiin has graced prestigious runways with her unique vision and exquisite craftsmanship.





"A Melody of Cultures" promises to enchant fashion enthusiasts with its vibrant aesthetics and cultural resonance, offering a refreshing take on resort wear for the modern woman.