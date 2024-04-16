Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC), I.Hart Group Ink Franchise Authorizations With MONGA Fried Chicken

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a publicly traded technology company, and its I.Hart Group Taiwan Ltd. have signed a franchise authorization with MONGA(C)

Fried Chicken in Japan and in China's Shandong Province. This is a key step as SUIC and I.Hart evaluate additional high-growth markets in Asia, which offers the largest long-term growth opportunity in the global food industry. According to the announcement, Shandong plans to open 10 stores in the first year and 300 stores within the following five years; the franchise authorizations also increase the companies' presence across 11 countries. With these additions, SUIC and I.Hart Group will have a total of 200 stores this year and more than 500 stores over the next five years. In Shandong, which is the second-largest province in China, the franchise authorizations include 16 cities; the franchise authorizations in Tokyo also include surrounding satellite cities, with a population of 38 million people, making it the largest metropolitan area in the world.“SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA,” said SUIC Worldwide Holdings CEO Hank Wang in the press release.“We dedicate our team and resources to the success and expansion of our franchise development efforts and global transformation journey. We will continue to increase this momentum in 2024 and find opportunities in serving more customers around the world, growing our footprint in the global food market by tenfold.”

To view the full press release, visit



About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development along with venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN