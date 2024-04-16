Brazil's Record-Breaking Athlete Sponsorship Program Sees Surge In Applications

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazil's Bolsa Atleta program, the world's largest individual sports sponsorship initiative, has received a record number of applications for 2024, exceeding 9,000 submissions. The program, known for its inclusivity, supports athletes across various categories, including pregnant and postpartum women, deaf athletes, and assistants to Paralympic competitors.

The National Athlete category received the most applications (5,990), followed by International (1,448), Students (699), Olympic/Paralympic and Deaf athletes (534), and Grassroots athletes (405). Notably, the program boasts a diverse applicant pool, with 44.25% women, 55.75% men, and 24% people with disabilities, according to a statement from the Sports Ministry's press office.

The list of sponsored athletes for 2024 is expected to be announced between June 10th and 17th. This is reported by Toda Palavra, a partner of TV BRICS .

This year, the program anticipates a record investment of R$162 million (US$31.82 million), surpassing the R$120.5 million (US$23.67 million) distributed in 2023.