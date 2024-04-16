Leidos Roadmap To Advancing Environmental Sustainability

Our roadmap for achieving the 2030 targets will include an array of solutions to reduce the company's environmental footprint and will continuously evolve. In the near term, high-level strategies in the roadmap include:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.