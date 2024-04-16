JVA Removes Water Thefts On King Abdullah Canal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Deir Alla, Apr. 16 (Petra) -Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) ended water thefts on King Abdullah Canal (KAC) in Middle Jordan Valley region, as part of its campaign to preserve the Kingdom's water resources.In a statement Tuesday, the JVA noted the campaign focused on Ardeh area to remove a number of water pipelines that were used to siphon off water directly from the canal illegally to irrigate agricultural lands, adding that administrative and legal measures are taken against violators according to the rules.The JVA indicated that the concerned authorities, in cooperation with the Kingdom's security departments, are continuing campaigns to curb the illegal uses of KAC's water, reduce losses, and deliver water to agricultural units fairly in the Jordan Valley areas.