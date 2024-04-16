New Season Teaser Of 'Kota Factory’ Out; Jitendra Kumar Says City Connected To Million Lives

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The superhit streaming series 'Kota Factory' has clocked five years of its release. Actor Jitendra Kumar, who essayed the role of Jeetu Bhaiyya, a compassionate teacher in the series, has shared that it's a project which is very close to his heart.

He also said that Kota is one place which is connected to a million stories.

Kota in Rajasthan is known to be the hub of competitive engineering entrance exams, and every year countless students from across India flock to the city to prepare for the entrance exams and eventually join the workforce.

'Kota Factory' is set to return with its 3rd season, and the recently released teaser of the upcoming season generated a massive buzz.

Reflecting on the five years of the series, Jitendra shared: "I am ecstatic! A big hug to all my fans and the audiences who have always supported my work. It means a lot! 'Kota Factory' on the other hand is very close to my heart.”

“I feel such stories need to be told as there are a million lives connected to one city - Kota. Can't wait to bring you season three,” he added.

'Kota Factory' is produced by TVF.