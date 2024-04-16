Scores Martyred, Injured In Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Gaza, Palestine: Scores of Palestinians were martyred and injured in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas in the Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the Israeli warplanes targeted Al-Fakhoura Mosque west of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving several causalities.
The airstrike also caused a massive destruction to the neighboring areas and homes.
In the center of the Gaza Strip, intense artillery and missile shelling continues on the Nuseirat camp for the sixth day in a row, resulting in at least five casualties and significant property damage, WAFA added.
Meanwhile, the occupation aircraft bombed multiple homes in Al-Mughraqa and the neighboring city of Al-Zahraa.
The occupation artillery also fired a number of shells in the western area of Deir Al-Balah.
