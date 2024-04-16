(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); SMEs in Costa Rica Will Be Able to Make Their Way national market in a Free Business Conference ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Economic TCRN Updated: April 15, 2024SMEs in Costa Rica Will Be Able to Make Their Way national market in a Free Business Conference

Event will allow establishing links with larger companies and includes nearly 500 business meetings

Event will allow establishing links with larger companies and includes nearly 500 business meetings

By TCRN STAFF April 15, 2024

To promote the growth and development of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the local market in an innovative way, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica, will hold the SME CR Platform business on April 22 and 23.

The event will allow SMEs to establish business relationships with larger companies, facilitating access to new providers of services, inputs and finished products.

In addition, it seeks to create a showcase that allows small companies to link their local supply with national demand, thus promoting their growth and sustainability in the Costa Rican market in the business roundtable is free for both bidding companies and potential buyers.

To ensure the suitability of participating companies, the MEIC and the Chamber of Commerce have established selection criteria that include the ability to meet the needs of purchasing companies, comply with legal requirements and have up-to-date SME status.

Companies interested in participating must complete a registration form available on the MEIC website. Those selected will receive a confirmation by email before the event.

Pyme CR Platform will be held at the Crowne Plaza Corobicí hotel with approximately 500 business meetings and is presented as a unique opportunity for local companies to expand their reach and establish meaningful connections in the national market.

