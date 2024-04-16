Israel claims Iran is greatest threat to global order

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Iran's retaliatory attack on Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has issued a scathing condemnation, branding Tehran as the "greatest threat" to regional and global peace. The ministry's statement, released on Sunday, called for stringent measures against Iran, including the imposition of "painful sanctions" and the designation of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.



The statement comes in response to Iran's launch of hundreds of suicide drones and missiles at Israel, purportedly in retaliation for an airstrike on April 1 that killed seven IRGC officers at the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Describing the attack as "large-scale and unprecedented," the Foreign Ministry emphasized Israel's longstanding assertion that Iran is behind terrorist activities in the region and poses a significant threat to stability.



The call for action extends beyond mere condemnation, with the Israeli government advocating for comprehensive sanctions targeting not only Iran's missile industry but also its broader aggression. Specifically, the ministry emphasized the need for immediate recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, holding it responsible for orchestrating the recent attack against Israel.



Foreign Minister Israel Katz echoed the sentiment, invoking the language of former United States President George W. Bush by urging the "entire free world" to stand in solidarity with Israel against what he termed the "axis of Iranian evil." The stark rhetoric underscores the gravity of the situation and Israel's determination to confront the perceived threat posed by Iran.



As tensions escalate in the region, Israel's call for decisive action against Iran highlights the urgency of addressing the ongoing conflict and the broader implications for regional stability. The statement reflects Israel's commitment to defending its sovereignty and security interests in the face of persistent threats from Iran.

