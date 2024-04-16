Biden informs Netanyahu he will not back revenge against Iran

(MENAFN) In a recent development underscoring the delicate diplomatic dance between the United States and Israel amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East, President Joe Biden reportedly conveyed a clear message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Washington would not support retaliatory strikes against Iran. Axios, citing an unnamed senior White House official, revealed details of a phone call between the two leaders, where Biden expressed deep concerns over the potential escalation of hostilities and emphasized the risk of triggering a regional war with dire consequences.



According to sources within the United States administration, Biden's stance reflects a strategic calculation aimed at preventing further destabilization in the region. Despite Israel's strong military capabilities, the Biden administration is wary of any actions that could lead to a broader conflict, one with potentially catastrophic implications. Instead, Biden urged Netanyahu to "take the win," suggesting that Israel had effectively repelled Iran's recent barrage of missiles and drones, thus avoiding the need for further escalation.



The backdrop to this diplomatic exchange is the recent exchange of hostilities between Israel and Iran. Iran's launch of more than 300 missiles and kamikaze drones targeting Israel over the weekend marked a significant escalation in tensions. The Iranian assault purportedly stemmed from an earlier incident in which Tehran alleges Israel targeted its consulate in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian military figures.



In response to Iran's aggression, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have successfully intercepted 99 percent of the incoming threats, showcasing Israel's robust defensive capabilities. Israeli officials hailed this as a significant victory, demonstrating the country's ability to protect itself against external threats.



However, as Israel now weighs its response to Iran's provocations, the Biden administration's stance introduces a new dimension to the decision-making process. Netanyahu, faced with the prospect of limited United States support for retaliatory actions, finds himself navigating a complex geopolitical landscape. The looming question of whether to pursue further military action or pursue alternative diplomatic avenues is likely to dominate discussions within Israel's leadership.



Against this backdrop, Israel's war cabinet convened on Sunday afternoon to deliberate on the appropriate course of action. Sources within Israel indicate that no decision has been made thus far, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the careful deliberation required in determining the country's response.



As tensions persist in the Middle East, the Biden administration's approach to managing the delicate balance between supporting its ally Israel and preventing escalation underscores the complexities of navigating geopolitical fault lines in the region. The outcome of Israel's deliberations and its subsequent actions will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the broader geopolitical landscape.

MENAFN16042024000045015687ID1108098964