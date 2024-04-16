Netizens Troll Boney Kapoor For Touching Priyamani 'Inappropriately', See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Producer Boney Kapoor recently released his film 'Maidaan' which starred Ajay Devgn in an important role.

While the film's screening took place in Mumbai, there is a video currently going viral which has taken the internet by storm.

A video of Boney Kapoor posing with Priyamani has sparked outrage against late Sridevi's husband for unwanted touching.



Boney and the 'Family Man' actress were photographed together, and many believed Boney was making her uncomfortable.

Netizens trolled Boney Kapoor for his behaviour and urged his daughters to teach him how to behave with women.



Others wrote, "Priyamani looks so uncomfortable", "Stop touching women.. Clearly it's embarrassing."

'Maidaan' is a biographical sports drama film, which was produced by Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Boney Kapoor, and Zee Studios.