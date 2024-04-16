GLP Selects Zscaler To Accelerate Its Cloud Security Transformation Journey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Real Estate Logistics Provider and Investment Manager Replaces Legacy Firewalls and VPNs for an AI-powered Zero Trust Architecture to Secure its Growing Global Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that GLP , a global real estate logistics provider and investment manager, is leveraging Zscaler for Users , part of the AI-powered Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM cloud security platform, to further strengthen its cybersecurity practice across its portfolio. GLP determined the security limitations and risk associated with their legacy security stack built on VPNs was not able to protect their users, data and applications from the increase in sophisticated cyber attacks.



Founded in 2009, GLP is a leading global business builder, owner, developer and operator of logistics real estate, data centers, renewable energy and related technologies. At present, GLP has highly distributed operations in over 20 countries, including China, Brazil, India, Japan, and the U.S., with more than 70 offices worldwide. GLP has over 4,000 physical and digital properties globally.

Given the sheer volume of assets to secure, GLP was in need of a robust cybersecurity strategy to tackle the mounting challenges posed by the increase in cyber threats. Convinced of the value of a Zero Trust architecture, GLP needed a technology partner that could help protect its entire portfolio from intellectual property to private client data across its digital assets globally.

“With the increasing physical and digital footprint of the company, it was imperative for us to be proactive in creating a cybersecurity strategy that would ensure our critical assets are well protected from escalating threats,” shared Miao Song, Global Chief Information Officer at GLP.“Previously, we had been utilizing different tools and systems, such as VPN, to keep our network and assets secure but we realized that the suite of products we had deployed were ineffective in meeting our cybersecurity goals. We were looking for a partner that can help us implement a robust Zero Trust strategy and selected Zscaler for its capabilities in helping us attain our desired outcome.”

As part of the first phase of their Zero Trust transformation, GLP is deploying the Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM) solutions that will enable both GLP staff as well as third-party vendors to securely and effortlessly access private apps and OT devices. With Zscaler for Users, GLP and its affiliated users will be able to take advantage of Zero Trust connectivity directly to applications. This is especially beneficial in managing assets across the enterprise's hybrid cloud environment globally.

“The severity, frequency and volume of cybersecurity is escalating faster each year. These growing threats pose a data security challenge to multinational corporations when it comes to protecting their assets across all locations, all the time,” said Andreas Hartl, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Zscaler.“Zscaler is committed to simplifying while accelerating our customers' security transformation journeys through using our Zero Trust Exchange, the world's largest cloud security platform. We are thrilled to be identified as the most secure solution partner-of-choice by a leading brand like GLP and we are excited to support them in this journey to secure their operations globally.”

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust ExchangeTM is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

