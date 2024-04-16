Over 41 die in storm-related incidents across Pakistan

(MENAFN) At least 41 individuals have lost their lives in storm-related incidents across Pakistan since Friday, with 28 fatalities attributed to lightning strikes, as confirmed by officials on Monday.



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan has issued warnings of potential landslides and flash floods in anticipation of further rainfall in the upcoming days.



Pakistan's largest and most densely populated province, Punjab, recorded the highest death toll, with 21 individuals falling victim to lightning strikes between Friday and Sunday.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the NDMA and provincial authorities to provide relief assistance to affected areas during a briefing on Monday.



Rural communities residing in open areas are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes during thunderstorms, highlighting the need for heightened awareness and safety measures.



In Balochistan province, eight fatalities were reported, with seven attributed to lightning strikes. The province experienced widespread rainfall across 25 districts, resulting in flooding in certain areas. Consequently, schools were ordered closed on Monday and Tuesday, delaying the resumption of classes following the Eid al-Fitr holidays.



Southern Sindh province reported four deaths due to road accidents caused by flooded roads, further underscoring the hazards posed by inclement weather conditions.



In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight individuals, including four children, lost their lives when heavy downpours caused houses to collapse. These tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to safeguard vulnerable communities during adverse weather events.

