Musk suggests implementing nominal fee for new X users to limit fake accounts

(MENAFN) On Monday, Elon Musk, CEO of the social media platform X, suggested implementing a nominal fee for new users to engage in activities such as writing, replying to, or liking posts.



Musk explained on X that this measure would be necessary to "curb the relentless onslaught of bots" on the website.



"Current AI (and troll farms) can pass are you a bot with ease," he further mentioned.



Expanding on the issue, Musk emphasized the escalating challenge posed by bots and fake accounts disseminating misinformation and spam across X. he stated: "The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result."



Musk stated that the advantages of paying such a fee would surpass any inconvenience it may cause, declaring: "This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months."



There is currently no information available regarding the timeline for implementing the policy or the exact fees that may be imposed on new users.



In October, X introduced a USD1 annual fee for new unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines. This measure aimed to address the issue of spam and bot activity by restricting access to certain platform features.

