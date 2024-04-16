Russians Shell 15 Populated Areas In Kherson Region, Leaving Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, injuring two people, including a child.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Enemy attacks hit Kherson, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Veletenske, Bilousove, Lvove, Tiahyntsi, Mykilske, Odradokamianka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Vesele, and Kozatske.

The invaders shelled residential areas, damaging nine private houses. They also hit critical infrastructure facilities, a post office, a warehouse, and a car.

During a nighttime drone attack, Ukraine's air defense destroyed two enemy Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones in the skies over the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched 16 missile attacks, 31 airstrikes and 79 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages in the past day.