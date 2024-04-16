Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Settlers In West Bank: Palestinian Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 16 (NNN-WAFA) – At least two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli settlers' gunfire, south of Nablus city in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health, said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the two killed were Abdulrahman Maher Bani Fadel, 30, and Mohammed Ashraf Bani Jame, 21.

Salah Bani Jaber, the mayor of Aqraba, said that, dozens of settlers“attacked” a group of Palestinians in Khirbet al-Taweel, a suburb of the town of Aqraba, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, after the settlers fired live ammunition.

The Israeli army has not yet issued any comment on the incident.

Since the start of the conflict in Gaza on Oct 7 last year, 468 Palestinians have been killed by Israelis in the West Bank, with more than 4,800 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers reside in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories occupied by Israel in 1967. The settlements established there are considered illegal under international law.– NNN-WAFA