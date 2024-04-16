No Flood Threat In Kashmir: Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As rainfall subsides across Kashmir, officials said there was no flood threat in Kashmir and that they are closely monitoring water levels across key areas with water level in the river Jhelum near Ram Munshi Bagh steadily rising.
Quoting a senior official of the Irrigation of Flood Control department, news agency KNO reported that with the cessation of rainfall, they anticipate water level in the Jhelum river to recede in Srinagar in the next few hours and that there was no flood threat as of now in the Valley.ADVERTISEMENT
“Rainfall has stopped, water level in Jhelum and other water bodies in south Kashmir is receding but in Srinagar it is showing increasing trend since morning. As of now there is no flood threat, we will review it in the next hour, hopefully it will start receding here too”, the official said.
He said at 10:00 am g, the gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh recorded of 15.67 feet, just below the warning level. However, in contrast, water bodies in south Kashmir are showing a receding trend, offering a glimmer of relief.
According to the officials, at 10 am gauge at Sangam recorded 16.79 Ft, Pampore recorded over 15 ft and Asham recorded 8.98 ft. Read Also Incessant Rains: Schools Upto 8th Standard To Remain Closed In Kupwara Today Heavy Rains Lash Kashmir, Disrupt Life
The official said that the situation remains under close review, with hopes pinned on a reversal of the rising trend in Srinagar, and Pampore.
