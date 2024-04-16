Boat Carrying Minors Capsizes In River Jhelum In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A boat carrying many minors and locals from Gandabal to Batwara, Srinagar capsized in the River Jhelum near the Batwara area of Srinagar early this morning.
Quoting locals from the Batwara-Gandabal area, news agency KNO reported that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the locals are calling on the SDRF and other authorities to conduct a swift operation, as no traces of any rescue team have been seen despite an hour passing, they added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Houseboat Owners On Edge As Jhelum's Water Levels Recede Water Level In Jhelum Hits Lowest As Dry Spell Continues In Kashmir
MENAFN16042024000215011059ID1108098463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.