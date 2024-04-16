               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Boat Carrying Minors Capsizes In River Jhelum In Srinagar


4/16/2024 12:05:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A boat carrying many minors and locals from Gandabal to Batwara, Srinagar capsized in the River Jhelum near the Batwara area of Srinagar early this morning.

Quoting locals from the Batwara-Gandabal area, news agency KNO reported that a boat ferrying local minors and other children capsized early this morning, leaving the whole area in shock and trauma.

Meanwhile, the locals are calling on the SDRF and other authorities to conduct a swift operation, as no traces of any rescue team have been seen despite an hour passing, they added.

