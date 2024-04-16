Iran Will Face Consequences Of Its Action, Says IDF Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, April 16 (IANS) Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi has said that Iran will face the consequences of its action.

Halevi in a video statement on Monday, after visiting Nevatim air base in southern Israel, said that the ballistic missile and drone attack on Israel during early Sunday morning hours will be "met with a response." Nevatim air base was hit in an attack by Iran and suffered minor damages.

Stating that Israel is strong enough to defend itself. Halevi said:“Launching of so many missiles, UAVs into the territory of Israel will be met with a response.”

Iran had fired 350 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and rockets into Israel on Sunday morning. The IDF has said that 99 per cent of these were intercepted and thwarted before they reached Israel territory.

The IDF Chief further said that the“Iron Shield” (The code name of Israel's defense against Iranian attack) had successfully thwarted the Iranian attacks.

He added that IDF was joined in the defence by the United States Central Command, British Armed Forces, French Armed Forces and other forces operated together in the air, on the ground and at sea.

Halevi said that Israel is closey assessing the situation and that IDF is ready to counter any threats and would defend its territory.