New Al Wakra Park To Open Soon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With major works completed, Al Wakra park is all set to be opened to the public.



Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that walkways, children's games area, restrooms, barbecue area, lake, event area, prayer ground and fitness equipment are ready.



The park, spread over an area of 46,601sq m, has 70% green cover improving the climate, lowering temperatures, and reducing carbon emissions.



The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), which started the construction of the new park on the site of the old park established in the late 1980s, has revealed that the project included the demolition and removal of all facilities, replacing them with modern buildings and providing entirely new play areas, while preserving the plants and trees, especially the perennial trees.



Ashghal is expanding the creation of public parks in response to the growth in population.



The Ministry of Municipality has said that qualitative leaps have been achieved in terms of the number of public parks and green spaces in Qatar.



The ministry revealed several tree-planting initiatives in Qatar: during 2019-2022 it planted 1mn tree seedlings, while in the 10mn-tree initiative (2023/2030), it has planted 320,000 seedlings so far.



The number of parks reached 113 in 2019, and increased to 144 in 2023, an increase of 27%.



In addition, work on 15 new parks were launched this year.



The goal of these initiatives is to improve the quality of life in all eight cities in Qatar obtaining the title of healthy city from the World Health Organisation, as well as seven cities joining the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities.

