Heavy Rains Lash Kashmir, Disrupt Life

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The winter chill has once again returned to Kashmir as the fresh and moderate rainfall across the Valley brought the mercury down on Monday while the weatherman has predicted light rains at isolated places for the next two days.
The incessant rainfall throughout the day affected the normal life across Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.ADVERTISEMENT
An independent weather forecaster said that during the next 4-6 hours, heavy rainfall would likely continue in most places of Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar city and other plains of Kashmir can see heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period, he said.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad in a detailed forecast, stated that through there is a possibility of gradual improvement in weather conditions from tonight, but partly cloudy weather is expected on 16-17th April with possibility of light rain at isolated places. Read Also MeT Predicts More Rains In J&K Rain In J&K From April 10 Evening: MeT
On 18-19thApril, generally cloudy with light rain and snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder, lightning during 18th night to 19th late afternoon and evening is expected, he said.
He added that from April 20 to 25th, the weather would remain generally dry while thundershower activity in the afternoon can't be ruled out.
The MeT department has also issued an advisory, asking the farmers to suspend farm operations till 16th April.
Temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during 15th April, thus the travelers & tourists are advised to plan accordingly.
“Temporary water logging in few low- lying areas is expected and also there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” it said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15042024000215011059ID1108097412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.