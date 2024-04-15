Heavy Rains Lash Kashmir, Disrupt Life

The incessant rainfall throughout the day affected the normal life across Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

An independent weather forecaster said that during the next 4-6 hours, heavy rainfall would likely continue in most places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar city and other plains of Kashmir can see heavy to very heavy rainfall during the period, he said.

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad in a detailed forecast, stated that through there is a possibility of gradual improvement in weather conditions from tonight, but partly cloudy weather is expected on 16-17th April with possibility of light rain at isolated places.

On 18-19thApril, generally cloudy with light rain and snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder, lightning during 18th night to 19th late afternoon and evening is expected, he said.

He added that from April 20 to 25th, the weather would remain generally dry while thundershower activity in the afternoon can't be ruled out.

The MeT department has also issued an advisory, asking the farmers to suspend farm operations till 16th April.

Temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during 15th April, thus the travelers & tourists are advised to plan accordingly.

“Temporary water logging in few low- lying areas is expected and also there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” it said.

