Ukrainian Forces Repel 73 Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 73 enemy attacks in five sectors of the front over the last day, most of them in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In the past 24 hours, there were 60 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Forces struck one Russian manpower cluster and one command post.

The missile troops struck one enemy manpower cluster, two air defense systems, and one EW system.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit eight enemy targets: one artillery unit, three areas of personnel concentration, and four drone ground control stations.

The enemy launched 15 missile attacks, 18 air strikes, and 29 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey buildings, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from its territory, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations but instead shelled populated areas - about 20 towns and villages came under artillery and mortar fire. In particular, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region were under fire.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The Russian forces were trying to improve their tactical position there.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. Russian troops, with the support of aircraft, attempted to displace the Ukrainian defense units from their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region. The Russian army, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defense there 26 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohirya in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian Armed Forces from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the Russians launched four attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky, Kherson region, but all of them were unsuccessful.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 14, in the Sumy region, border guards repelled an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to enter from Russia.

Photo: General Staff