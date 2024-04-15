May Day Holiday Announced

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said Monday that public institutions will be on holiday on May 2 to mark Labour Day.He said ministries, public offices, universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality and government-owned companies will be closed on Thursday, May 2, instead of the first of May.

