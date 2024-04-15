Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Featured In Upcoming New To The Street Episode

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is featured in the New to the Street TV, episode 569. The episode is scheduled to air on April 22, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. PT on the Fox Business Network. During the episode, the“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack”segment, Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai, an internet privacy expert, chats with TV host and multimedia journalist Ana Berry about the recent news regarding telecommunication provider

AT&T and the data from 73 million current and former customers being stolen

by a hacker. According to Ghiai, AT&T is still investigating to determine how the hack happened, specifically whether it was an internal cybersecurity breach or through a third-party provider technology platform. The two noted that some customers have found their information on the“Dark Web attack.” Ghiai observed that data is valuable, with some providers legally selling data for millions of dollars, while hackers do the same with stolen info, without approval. During the interview, Ghiai explained the suite of communication services and solutions -

SekurMail,

SekurMessenger and

SekurVPN

- that Sekur offers that protect against hack attempts and threats.



To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

