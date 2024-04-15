Q4HE Initiative Recognized For Efforts To Reduce Health Disparities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) was recently honored by the Y in Central Maryland for its grant funding of health equity coalition efforts at the Y in Druid Hill.

Bob Kocher, Laboratory Manager at Quest's Baltimore rapid response lab, accepted the Healthy Living award at the organization's MLK Memorial Breakfast on behalf of Q4HE. The award is given in appreciation each year to a collaborator who is focused on reducing the degree of health disparities experienced by underserved populations in Baltimore City.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration and deeply appreciative of Quest for Health Equity's leadership. This joint effort goes right to the heart of our mission and strategy focusing on building healthy, inclusive, and connected communities for all, not just for a fortunate few,” said John Hoey, President & CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.“Given this incredible commitment and investment, the Y was pleased to present Quest for Health Equity with the Healthy Living Award at our annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Y in Druid Hill.”

Through a grant from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation as part of the Q4HE initiative, the Y in Druid Hill will strengthen its healthy equity coalition by expanding capacity building for community agencies, and providing no-cost services and programs that address social determinants of health to help improve outcomes for community residents. The coalition will focus its efforts on 4 key areas: care coordination, mental and behavioral health, chronic disease prevention and management, and regranting to community-based partners with missions aligned to addressing these areas.

“We made a commitment to help address the systemic inequity fueling health disparities, and we value the contributions and expertise of our grantees, who have deep roots in their communities and can help us make a difference through the power of collective impact,” said Michael Floyd, Executive Director of Q4HE.“By collaborating with the team at the Y in Druid Hill, we are confident we can work together to improve health outcomes in the Central Maryland area, one life at a time.”

As part of the joint effort, Quest Diagnostics will also provide no-cost Blueprint for Wellness® testing at select community health events identified by Y in Druid Hill throughout the year. Through Blueprint for Wellness, local community members can gain access to a comprehensive health screening designed to empower people with the knowledge they need to take more control of their health. Blueprint for Wellness provides a set of clinical laboratory tests and measurements that highlight personal health strengths and risks.