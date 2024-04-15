President Of Uzbekistan Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev met, at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent today, with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on the sidelines of the second joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the countries of Central Asia which was held in Tashkent.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HE the Uzbek President and HH the Amir's wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Uzbek people.

For his part, HE the President of Uzbekistan entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the Qatari people continued progress, development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them and exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

It was also attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashim and Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Yousef bin Sultan Laram.