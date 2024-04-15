Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot Attack BJP Govt Over Inflation

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 15 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rajasthan's former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday mounted an attack on the Narendra Modi government while addressing an election rally in the state's Dausa in support of party candidate Murari Lal Meena.

While Pilot said that his Congress will win more seats than the BJP in Rajasthan in forthcoming LS polls, Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of creating an environment of fear in the country.

"When you stand up and ask for your rights, you will be booked," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the intention of the BJP government, questioning why the rates of LPG cylinders were slashed right before the election and why they were being sold at Rs 1,200 before.

"They are doing everything for their own profit, not for you," she told people.

Pilot said: "I have come among you seeking votes for Murari Lal Meena ji. This election means a lot for the country. You all know that BJP has held 25 seats out of 25 for the last 10 years. But the young man is asking where the jobs have gone. Inflation is skyrocketing. The BJP only talks about temples and mosques."

He said that the Congress' performance will be much better than that of the BJP this time. Dausa has been a stronghold of Congress, he said.

The Congress manifesto, its candidate, and public determination to bring a change will help the Congress win more seats, he added.

"I am confident that the INDIA bloc and Congress will form a government on June 4," he said.