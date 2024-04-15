Spain: It Is Time To Recognize The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 15 (KUNA) -- Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares said Monday that it is time to recognize the State of Palestine, affirming his country's support for peace in the Middle East.

This came in a statement during his interview with the Spanish Television saying that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez continues his tour around European countries to accumulate support to the recognition of the State of Palestine and to promote peaceful solution for the area.

On recent events, the Spanish foreign minister said that the international community should do everything in its power to avoid escalation in the Middle East after Iran's attack on the Israeli occupation, as the violence cycle should stop.

Last week, the Spanish Prime Minister conducted a European tour to accumulate support for the recognition of the State of Palestine, which began in the Polish capital, Warsaw, during his participation in a high-level meeting held by European Council President Charles Michel within the framework of communications to discuss the European strategic agenda 2024-2029, which also included Norway and Ireland.

Sanchez is scheduled to travel to Slovenia on Tuesday, and then to Belgium on Wednesday, to suggest the two-state solution as part of the European support to recognize the State of Palestine. (end)

