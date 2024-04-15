Egypt, UN Stresses Necessity Of Intensifying Volume Of Aid To Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 15 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the United Nations (UN) stressed on Monday the necessity of intensifying the volume of aid to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza strip, including northern side, as well as providing protection for international relief crews in the Strip.

The official spokesman and director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid said in a statement that the remarks were made

during the Foreign Minister's reception to the United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza Sigrid Kach.

He called to deal seriously and urgently with the crushing humanitarian crisis by approving an immediate and permanent ceasefire, as well as the full, safe and intensive implementation of aid in all areas of Gaza.

He also stressed on removing all obstacles made by Israel occupation in this regard and open all land crossings between Israel and Gaza Strip to increase the flow of aid.

He pointed out that the meeting dealt with following up on developments in the efforts of the UN coordinator to implement the tasks assigned to her under Security Council Resolution (2720) to facilitate, coordinate and monitor the process of bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the related ongoing efforts with the parties.

For her part, the UN Coordinator affirmed her keenness to implement her tasks, appreciating the pivotal role played by Egypt in reducing the crisis in Gaza and containing its humanitarian repercussions. (end)

