Afghanistan earns USD27M from pine nut exports in past year

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Sunday, Afghanistan has successfully exported more than 2,500 tonnes of pine nuts, generating a revenue of approximately 27 million U.S. dollars over the course of the past year. Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, highlighted that the majority of these dry fruits found their way to various trade partners of Afghanistan, including China, Pakistan, India, and the United Arab Emirates.



Pine nuts from Afghanistan, primarily sourced from its eastern forests, hold significant value as one of the country's most prized export commodities. Their reputation for quality and taste has made them sought after in international markets despite the challenges posed by the country's ongoing conflict and instability.



Notably, Afghanistan's trade relationship with China stands out, with reports indicating an annual export volume of around 10,000 tonnes of pine nuts to its neighboring country. This underscores the importance of pine nuts as a key component of Afghanistan's economy and its role in facilitating trade partnerships with regional and international allies.



