(MENAFN) Shuaib's assessment sheds light on the nuanced nature of inflation in Egypt, emphasizing its partial unreal character. He argues that while inflation is often attributed to rising costs, particularly in monopolistic market environments, the actual impact on consumers exceeds the officially reported figures. Shuaib contends that the prevalence of monopolistic practices distorts market dynamics, leading to inflated prices that outpace genuine cost increases. Consequently, this phenomenon contributes to a notable surge in inflation rates, thereby eroding the purchasing power of citizens.



Recent data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics underscores the multifaceted nature of inflation in Egypt. The general urban consumer price index for March 2024 reveals a monthly rate of 1.0 percent, marking a notable decline from the previous year's figure of 2.7 percent. Similarly, the annual inflation rate experienced a slight decrease to 33.3 percent, compared to February 2024's rate of 35.7 percent. Moreover, the core consumer price index, compiled by the Central Bank, exhibited a monthly rate of 1.4 percent in March 2024, reflecting a downward trend from the previous year's figure of 2.5 percent. The annual core inflation rate also witnessed a marginal decline to 33.7 percent in March 2024, down from 35.1 percent in February 2024.



In a related context, economic expert Dr. Ali Abdel Raouf Al-Idrissi highlights the significance of cigarette price increases as a key driver of overall price dynamics in Egypt. Notably, a substantial portion of the Egyptian populace comprises smokers, thereby amplifying the impact of such price adjustments on consumer spending patterns. Al-Idrissi's observation underscores the intricate interplay between specific market factors and broader economic trends, reflecting the complex nature of inflationary pressures in Egypt's evolving economic landscape.

MENAFN15042024000045015682ID1108095480