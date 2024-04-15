Mikati: Israeli Breaches Of Lebanese Airspace Must Stop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 15 (Petra) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Monday that Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon and violations of the country's airspace cannot be tolerated, and that Lebanon will lodge a protest with the Security Council in this regard.He told a cabinet meeting that Israel is dragging the region into a regional war, and that the international community "should pay attention to this matter and put an end to this war.""Through the contacts we are making, it becomes clear to us how many friends Lebanon has in the world to defend it, and who are making every effort possible to pressure Israel to stop its aggression and prevent expansion of confrontations," he told the ministers.Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makari said in a statement that the ministers were unanimous on protecting civil peace "in these delicate circumstances," and praised security bodies for maintaining Lebanon's security.