Biden admits US assisted Israel take down almost every Iranian drone, missiles

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has lauded the efforts of the United States military in assisting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to fend off a significant Iranian assault targeting Israeli military installations. In a statement released by the White House following a late-night phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden highlighted the deployment of American aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the past week.



Biden credited these deployments, along with the exceptional skill of United States servicemembers, for aiding Israel in intercepting "nearly all" of the incoming drones and missiles. The president reiterated America's unwavering commitment to Israel's defense, emphasizing the nation's "ironclad" pledge to protect its ally.



Moreover, Biden praised Israel's "remarkable capacity" to defend itself against and defeat adversaries, underscoring the effectiveness of the joint efforts between the United States and Israel in addressing security threats in the region.



In response to Iran's military action against Israel, Biden announced plans to convene leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations to discuss a coordinated diplomatic response. He emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant against all threats and pledged to take necessary action to safeguard the American people.



Despite the Iranian attacks targeting Israeli military facilities, Biden reassured that United States forces and facilities were not impacted by the strikes. The president condemned the airstrikes allegedly conducted by the IDF on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of several officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals. He reiterated the need for a diplomatic approach to address escalating tensions in the region.



The coordinated response between the United States and Israel reflects the strategic partnership between the two nations in confronting shared security challenges. As both countries remain committed to ensuring stability in the Middle East, Biden's statement underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts in de-escalating conflicts and promoting peace in the region.

