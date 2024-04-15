Russia criticizes Western nations’ silence on Middle East war intensification at UN Security Council meeting

(MENAFN) During a United Nations Security Council meeting addressing the recent Iranian attack on Israeli military installations, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, voiced strong objections to what he deemed as the silence of several Western nations regarding the underlying reasons for the escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Nebenzia emphasized Russia's belief that this silence is unacceptable and called for a more direct acknowledgment of the root causes of the ongoing crisis.



Quoting Nebenzia's remarks during the session, a Russian news agency highlighted his criticism of the reluctance of many UN Security Council members to openly attribute the current escalation in the Middle East to Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Nebenzia pointed out that these operations have persisted for over six months, resulting in an unprecedented number of casualties.



Nebenzia underscored Russia's stance that the silence surrounding the fundamental causes of the crisis is particularly concerning, especially in light of the broader situation involving Iran, which, according to Nebenzia, is being exacerbated by American and other Western actions. The Russian representative's remarks reflect Moscow's frustration with what it perceives as a failure by certain Western countries to acknowledge the complex dynamics driving the conflict in the Middle East and to address them directly within the framework of the UN Security Council.

