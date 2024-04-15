German Chancellor sets terms for negotiations with Putin

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has laid out strict conditions for potential negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that talks would only be considered if Moscow relinquishes its objectives in the Ukraine conflict. In an interview with the newspaper TAZ, Scholz emphasized that any dialogue with Putin hinges on Russia abandoning its campaign in Ukraine.



Since Russia initiated its military operation in February 2022, citing various reasons including protecting Donbass residents and countering alleged Nazi influence in Ukraine, tensions between Moscow and Western powers have escalated. Scholz reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine and expressed uncertainty about the duration of the conflict.



When questioned about the possibility of increased efforts to facilitate negotiations and reach compromises, Scholz emphasized that allowing Russia to prevail in the war is not an option. He disclosed that his last conversation with Putin occurred in December 2022.



Responding to inquiries about the desire for dialogue with Russia, particularly in eastern Germany, Scholz stressed the importance of engaging in discussions when they can make a meaningful impact. He indicated readiness to engage with Putin when circumstances permit, highlighting the necessity for Russia to recognize the futility of its military campaign and withdraw troops before any negotiations can occur.



Scholz's remarks underscore the cautious approach Germany is adopting in its interactions with Russia amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As tensions persist, the prospect of diplomatic engagement remains contingent upon Moscow's willingness to alter its course of action in the region.

