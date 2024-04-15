Russians Hit Sloviansk Center With Missile, Damaging Apartment Blocks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday morning, an enemy missile hit the central part of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, damaging apartment blocks. No casualties have been reported.

The Sloviansk city military administration announced this on its Facebook page, citing Vadym Liakh, the administration's head.

"It's a bad morning in Sloviansk today. At about 7 am the city was shelled, a rocket hit the city's central part - Poshtova Street. We are holding on, we are together. Take care of yourself," Liakh said in a published video message.

As a result of this shelling, apartment blocks were damaged but, fortunately, there were no casualties.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant Russian shelling. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy, and infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 kilometers.