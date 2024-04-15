IGAD urges warring factions in Sudan to bring end to year-long conflict

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) issued a call to the warring factions in Sudan, urging them to cease hostilities in order to bring an end to the year-long conflict.



IGAD's Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu, emphasized in a press release the urgent need for all Sudanese parties involved in the conflict to halt military activities and instead prioritize efforts towards achieving a negotiated political resolution.



"The IGAD executive secretary underscores the imperative to redouble efforts in addressing the dire humanitarian situation and pervasive human suffering, recognizing the consequential ramifications of the conflict on the stability of Sudan and the broader region," the statement mentioned.



"The enduring conflict spanning around 12 months has inflicted untold suffering upon millions of Sudanese citizens, further exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis," it further mentioned.



In addition to calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the IGAD chief emphasized the importance of close collaboration between all Sudanese stakeholders and the East African bloc. He urged them to work together to secure a nationwide and sustainable cessation of hostilities, as well as to implement humanitarian measures aimed at alleviating the immense human suffering caused by the ongoing conflict.



Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in violent clashes that have exacted a heavy toll on the civilian population. The violence has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of millions of people, and widespread destruction of the country's infrastructure. Particularly hard-hit has been the capital city of Khartoum, where much of the violence and devastation have been concentrated.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094436